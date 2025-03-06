Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 21,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

