Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,545 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.7% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.3% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.8% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $284.20 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $326.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.57 and a 200 day moving average of $287.59. The company has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point cut their price objective on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

