Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

SHW opened at $362.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.31.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

