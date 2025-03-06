Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Now – March 3rd

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Intra-Cellular Therapies are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and medical therapies. These stocks are influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and market demand for innovative treatments, making them a key component of the healthcare and biotech sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $11.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $932.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $814.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $848.12.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.91.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,645,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,633. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72.

