Parkland (TSE:PKI) Trading Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$37.51 and last traded at C$37.16. 215,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 963,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.88.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.08.

The company has a market cap of C$6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.86.

In other Parkland news, Director James Allan Neate bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.29 per share, with a total value of C$166,450.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

