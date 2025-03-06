Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 26.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 26.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 525,200,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 199,485,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company has a market cap of £1.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 2 Oversold Stocks With Major Reasons to Rebound
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Robinhood’s Rally: Is Global Expansion the Next Big Catalyst?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Eli Lilly Pours $27B Into U.S. Growth—What It Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.