Opulen Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Opulen Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 80,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

