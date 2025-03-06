Opulen Financial Group LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGP opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $112.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

