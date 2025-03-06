Opulen Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,785,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

