Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Short Interest Update

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Open Text Stock Down 0.6 %

OTEX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 487,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Open Text by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Open Text by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.