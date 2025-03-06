One Capital Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

