One Capital Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

