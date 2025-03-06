One Capital Management LLC Sells 654 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $451.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

