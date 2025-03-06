One Capital Management LLC Sells 3,813 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $365.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.