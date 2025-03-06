One Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,053,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 403,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,466,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $265.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

