NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,231,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after buying an additional 824,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.7 %

NXPI stock opened at $216.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

