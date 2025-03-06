Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Issue $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Nordson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordson to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $207.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.27 and a 200-day moving average of $237.61. Nordson has a 1 year low of $196.83 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

