Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 142,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

NISN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 15,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Institutional Trading of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.33% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

