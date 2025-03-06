NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,532 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.4% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $77.76 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.