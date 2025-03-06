NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 131,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NEXGEL Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NXGL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,031. NEXGEL has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NEXGEL by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NEXGEL by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NEXGEL by 168.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NEXGEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NEXGEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

