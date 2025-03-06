NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $786,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $502.01 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

