NewSquare Capital LLC Has $64,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 486,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,069,000 after buying an additional 79,092 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 19,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $184.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $956.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day moving average of $191.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.