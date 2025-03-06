NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $265.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.58. The stock has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.