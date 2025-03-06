New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,303 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,303 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.35% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $818,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $999.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.07.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair lowered AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

