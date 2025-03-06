New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,173,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in Sirius XM by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 981,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 890,048 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

