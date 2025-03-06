New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,651 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of SS&C Technologies worth $52,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $10,197,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,744,613.10. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,700 shares of company stock worth $18,547,125. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.