New South Capital Management Inc. Has $44.22 Million Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,413 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods makes up approximately 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 2.46% of TreeHouse Foods worth $44,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,027,000 after purchasing an additional 600,723 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,011,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 206,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

THS stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.