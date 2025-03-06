Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $28.08. 551,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,903,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNE shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -66.42.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 662,287 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,311,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

