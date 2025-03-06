Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$860.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.0 million.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $928.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYGN

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.