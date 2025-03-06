My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,202.13

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $304,083.42 and approximately $17,202.13 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,365,433 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

