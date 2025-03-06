M&T Bank Corp Has $23.65 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWS opened at $128.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.79 and a 200 day moving average of $132.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

