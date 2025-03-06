Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 3,415 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,957 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,983,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,084 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,370.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 442,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,708 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 10.7 %

EFG opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

