Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.
MI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.
