Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.

TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.48 on Thursday, hitting C$13.08. 228,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.55. The firm has a market cap of C$522.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

