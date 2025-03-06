Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes $221,000 Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

CGMS opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

