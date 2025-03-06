Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Purchases 3,039 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,443.2% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 589.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

