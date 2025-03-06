MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 38.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MicroCloud Hologram

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in MicroCloud Hologram by 1,488.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in MicroCloud Hologram by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 325,785 shares in the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,075,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,405,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $171.60.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

