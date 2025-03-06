MetFi Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, MetFi has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One MetFi token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a market capitalization of $78.35 million and $325,275.19 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetFi alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,397.86 or 1.00592924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MetFi Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 480,771,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,917,662 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 480,771,456.71668163 with 204,777,313.89294716 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.38820269 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $366,998.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.