Metahero 1-Day Volume Hits $209,901.99 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and $209,901.99 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero (HERO) is a decentralized cryptocurrency project that focuses on Web3 and the metaverse. With “the gateway to the metaverse” as its tagline, the ecosystem seeks to be positioned as the physical link or portal to the digital metaverse world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

