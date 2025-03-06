Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 204,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.88 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.