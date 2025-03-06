Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 16.5% – Should You Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 563 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 567.80 ($7.32). Approximately 50,016,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 10,147,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.77).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.96) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 640 ($8.25).
Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.30), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,000.77). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
