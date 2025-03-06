Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTFree Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $94.15 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

