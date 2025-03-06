McDonough Capital Management Inc Invests $432,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $90.13 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a PE ratio of 474.39, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,439,783 shares of company stock valued at $107,497,043. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.