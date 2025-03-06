Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Short Interest Up 27.7% in February

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 771,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26,072.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maxeon Solar Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance
MAXN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 212,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.01. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $420.00. The company has a market cap of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38.
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.50) by $11.03. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,598.11% and a negative net margin of 94.16%.
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
See Also
