Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy Rating

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,016.40. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

