Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in February

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MGMNF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,842. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Magna Mining has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Magna Mining Company Profile

Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.

