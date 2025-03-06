Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in February

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Magna Mining Price Performance
Shares of MGMNF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,842. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Magna Mining has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.28.
