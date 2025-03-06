Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Up 24% This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $35.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

