Lithium Stocks To Consider – March 5th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the extraction, production, and processing of lithium—a key component in rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. Investors in these stocks typically bet on the growing demand for lithium as the global shift toward cleaner energy and advanced battery technologies accelerates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,738,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,933,088. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. 1,966,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 897,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14.

