Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 818.0 days.

Lion Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF remained flat at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Lion has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $733.86 million during the quarter.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

