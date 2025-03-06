Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LNG opened at $217.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.88 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

