LHM Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LHM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,722,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of LHM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LHM Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,567,000 after purchasing an additional 449,917 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $156.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.71 and a one year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.